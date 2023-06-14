Major Update On Stefon Diggs' Status After Minicamp Absence

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs was present at the team's minicamp practice on Wednesday (June 14) after his reported absence on Tuesday (June 13), ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg reported.

"Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs is participating at today’s minicamp practice," Getzenberg tweeted, along with a photo of Diggs wearing a helmet and pads on the Bills' practice field.

On Tuesday, Diggs' agent, Adisa Bakari, confirmed that the wide receiver had been in Buffalo since Monday (June 12) morning, took his physical and met with McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane during that span, adding that he would "be there for the entirety of the minicamp," according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.