Major Update On Stefon Diggs' Status After Minicamp Absence
By Jason Hall
June 14, 2023
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs was present at the team's minicamp practice on Wednesday (June 14) after his reported absence on Tuesday (June 13), ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg reported.
"Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs is participating at today’s minicamp practice," Getzenberg tweeted, along with a photo of Diggs wearing a helmet and pads on the Bills' practice field.
On Tuesday, Diggs' agent, Adisa Bakari, confirmed that the wide receiver had been in Buffalo since Monday (June 12) morning, took his physical and met with McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane during that span, adding that he would "be there for the entirety of the minicamp," according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs is participating at today’s minicamp practice pic.twitter.com/qDkKGfzGQ6— Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) June 14, 2023
Stefon Diggs’ agent, Adisa Bakari, said his client is in Buffalo, has been in Buffalo since yesterday morning, took his physical, met with the head coach and GM the past two days and the Pro-Bowl WR “will be there for the entirety of the minicamp.”— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 13, 2023
Bakari's confirmation came after McDermott had revealed that Diggs was the only player absent from the mandatory minicamp and said he was "very concerned" on Tuesday, via Getzenberg.
Bills coach Sean McDermott said that Stefon Diggs is not in attendance for mandatory minicamp. McDermott said he's "very concerned" that Diggs is not here.— Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) June 13, 2023
Everyone else is here.
Diggs is set to make $24.415 million in 2023, which includes a $22.745 million signing bonus as part of his restructured deal that was agreed upon in March, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.
"A mountain of dead cap means his contract isn't really tradeable from Buffalo's end. An unusual situation," Pelissero tweeted.
Diggs recorded 108 receptions for 1,429 yards and a career-best 11 touchdowns in 2022, having been selected to the Pro Bowl for the third consecutive year. The former Maryland standout was acquired by the Bills in a trade with the Minnesota Vikings in 2020 and set a single-season franchise record with 1,535 receiving yards which, along with 127 receptions, led all NFL players, during his first season in Buffalo.