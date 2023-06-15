Kourtney Kardashian Accuses Kim Of 'Legit Copying' Her Wedding

The latest episode of Hulu's The Kardashians included some beef between sisters Kourtney and Kim Kardashian. On Thursday's (June 15th) episode, hilariously named "Ciao, Kim," the Poosh founder accused Kim of "copying" her wedding in Portofino, Italy for a job.

During the episode, Kourtney confesses to Kendall Jenner that she was "hurt" by Kim's decision to partner with Dolce & Gabbana, who hosted her wedding to Travis Barker in May 2022. "So Kim is in Milan, you know, doing this whole Kim/Dolce & Gabbana, Ciao, Kim, living la dolce vita, whatever,” she said per Page Six. Kourtney went on, "It’s not like I did their campaign and she did their campaign right after. It’s my actual wedding. That wasn’t a business deal for me. I did it because it felt really personal.” She also added that Kim has "such an abundance" of "opportunities" for partnerships and going through the Dolce & Gabbana deal, to her, took "precedence over hurting your sister.”

“It’s just legit copying my wedding,” Kourtney said and pointed out that she even used "references" from Dolce & Gabbana's '90s archives for her wedding outfits, which Kim also did for her collection. To make matters worse, Kourtney said no one ever told her that Kim was working with the designer label. “While we were at our wedding, I guess Kim was having these conversations with Dolce that I didn’t know about, and she had called me and said she was doing a Skims collab with Dolce & Gabbana,” she said.

Later in the episode, Kim said she "couldn’t have been more mindful” while proceeding with the Dolce & Gabbana collab and even avoided specific looks "out of respect for Kourtney.”