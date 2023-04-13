Kourtney Kardashian Received Late Father's Wedding Ring From Kris Jenner

Kourtney Kardashian and her mother Kris Jenner shared a special moment the night before she married Travis Barker in Portofino, Italy. The new Hulu special 'Til Death Do Us Part gave fans an intimate look at Kravis' big day through behind-the-scenes footage featuring members of the Kardashian-Jenner family.

During the rehearsal dinner the night before the wedding, Kris surprised her daughter with the wedding ring from her late husband Robert Kardashian. "When my dad died, I remember thinking I never want to get married because my dad isn't there to walk me down the aisle," Kourtney opened up in the special. "So that gift meant so much."

The memory of her father also calmed her right before she walked down the aisle. "My dad would've loved Travis and Travis reminds me so much of my dad in the weirdest ways. I felt his presence and a sense of calm. It felt so good and calm… like, I'm ready and it just felt perfect," she said.

The lavish Italy wedding was technically Kourtney and Travis' third time getting married. The first was a "practice wedding" at a Las Vegas wedding chapel. The impromptu wedding even included an Elvis Presley impersonator as the officiant. During a 2022 episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney revealed that she doesn't even remember the wedding.

"I blacked out. I actually don’t remember, though." She later added in a confessional, "I didn’t even remember like Elvis sang to me walking down the aisle. I just didn’t remember. I didn’t remember I had a bouquet.” They later had a legal court ceremony in Santa Barbara with Kourtney's grandmother before their ceremony for family and friends in Portofino.