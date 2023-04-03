Kim Kardashian Apologizes For Calling Kourtney & Khloe 'Clowns'

"I thought my hair looked good last night and I thought my outfit was fun for Japan," Kourtney defended herself to which Kim shot back, "Your outfit would've been great if you didn't have f--king blue eye shadow." Khloe then made fun of Kim for her Yeezy looks saying, "You think I look liked like a clown? Well, you look you just won the Tour de France and you're cycling around town." Kourtney gave a nod to that moment with her own comment. "A long way from the cycling outfits," she wrote and tagged her two sisters.

Kim eventually apologized in the comments writing, "I'm sorry Khloe and Kourt too." She also took to her Instagram Story to share photos of her sisters' old outfits. "People grow and evolve ok??? LOL I'M SORRY" she wrote and went on to share more memes about the hilarious full-circle moment.