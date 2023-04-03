Kim Kardashian Apologizes For Calling Kourtney & Khloe 'Clowns'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
April 3, 2023
Kim Kardashian backed herself into a hilarious corner with her latest Instagram post. Over the weekend, the SKIMS founder shared some photos of her family trip to Tokyo and showed off her and her daughters' (North, 9, and Chicago, 5) "Sanrio Style." The trio was decked out in all pink with Kim wearing a furry pink coat and Hello Kitty nails. Soon after the post was shared, Kim's sister Khloe Kardashian popped up in the comments section to say, "I'm waiting......."
The comment referred to their Keeping Up With The Kardashians days. In a 2018 episode that followed their trip to Japan, Kim called out Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian for wearing outfits similar to the ones in her recent post. "So I gotta be real with you guys. You look like f—king clowns," she told them back in 2018. "I'm not f—king kidding. This is not like a tourist thing where it's Halloween, dress up like a f—king Japanese geisha. Unless we're at a geisha house."
"I thought my hair looked good last night and I thought my outfit was fun for Japan," Kourtney defended herself to which Kim shot back, "Your outfit would've been great if you didn't have f--king blue eye shadow." Khloe then made fun of Kim for her Yeezy looks saying, "You think I look liked like a clown? Well, you look you just won the Tour de France and you're cycling around town." Kourtney gave a nod to that moment with her own comment. "A long way from the cycling outfits," she wrote and tagged her two sisters.
Kim eventually apologized in the comments writing, "I'm sorry Khloe and Kourt too." She also took to her Instagram Story to share photos of her sisters' old outfits. "People grow and evolve ok??? LOL I'M SORRY" she wrote and went on to share more memes about the hilarious full-circle moment.