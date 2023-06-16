Videos Show Conor McGregor's Bathroom Interaction With Rape Accuser

McGregor's attorney, Barbara R. Llanes, claims the accuser "changed her story" after the footage was shared publicly.

"Mr. McGregor welcomes the investigation, which he firmly believes will show the claims against him are false," Llanes said via TMZ Sports. "After not responding to the demand for money made by claimant’s counsel, she turned to the media to apply pressure. This is no more than a shakedown."

The letters sent to McGregor by the woman's attorneys claims she was able to get McGregor off of her because she said she had to urinate. The MMA fighter then allegedly forced her to have oral sex with him, grabbing her and pinning her against the wall in an attempt to sodomize her, TMZ Sports reports.

The letters claim the woman was able to break free of McGregor's grasp by elbowing him, but left her purse behind, at which point McGregor's guards "held hostage" until she pleaded with them for him to return. The woman reportedly left the scene and reported the alleged incident to local police.

Mitchell said the woman is seeking settlements with McGregor, as well as the Heat organization and NBA in lieu of litigation, TMZ Sports reports. Representatives for McGregor had called the allegations "false" and said he "will not be intimidated" in a statement to TMZ Sports prior to the footage being shared.