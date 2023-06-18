After a long— and a bit confusing— wait, Kim Petras’ debut album from a major label is finally arriving! In anticipation of Feed the Beast dropping on Friday, June 23rd, we’re taking a look at the Grammy winner's discography as it stands. A diligent student of pop, Petras’ music makes you feel like you’re in on something special, sharing a delicious secret with a close friend; a hallmark of a pop star with potential longevity.

Whether you’re a long-time Bunhead, one of “the gays in Bushwick” she thanked on Late Night with Seth Meyers, or a newcomer to her music, let’s celebrate Petras’ dedication to pop artistry. From her unforgettable 2017 debut “I Don’t Want It All” to her latest singles “Alone” with Nicki Minaj, and the Grammy-winning “Unholy” with Sam Smith, this is every Kim Petras song ranked!

64. "Shinin'"

This song off her 2019 debut mixtape Clarity doesn't fare too well now that we know the absolute slayage and range Petras is capable of. It's sweet but feels a bit too preachy compared to her other tunes and lacks the singer's now-realized point of view.