Every Kim Petras Song Ranked
By Rebekah Gonzalez
June 23, 2023
After a long— and a bit confusing— wait, Kim Petras’ debut album from a major label is finally arriving! In anticipation of Feed the Beast dropping on Friday, June 23rd, we’re taking a look at the Grammy winner's discography as it stands. A diligent student of pop, Petras’ music makes you feel like you’re in on something special, sharing a delicious secret with a close friend; a hallmark of a pop star with potential longevity.
Whether you’re a long-time Bunhead, one of “the gays in Bushwick” she thanked on Late Night with Seth Meyers, or a newcomer to her music, let’s celebrate Petras’ dedication to pop artistry. From her unforgettable 2017 debut “I Don’t Want It All” to her latest singles “Alone” with Nicki Minaj, and the Grammy-winning “Unholy” with Sam Smith, this is every Kim Petras song ranked!
64. "Shinin'"
This song off her 2019 debut mixtape Clarity doesn't fare too well now that we know the absolute slayage and range Petras is capable of. It's sweet but feels a bit too preachy compared to her other tunes and lacks the singer's now-realized point of view.
63. "Hills" ft. Baby E
A catchy (and a little generic) track from Petras' The Summer I Coudn't Do Better compilation album of her very first singles.
62. "Reminds Me"
Petras really sounds at home on trap-pop and this one-off single from 2020 was so relatable rapper The Kid Laroi and the late Juice Wrld released their own cover version!
61. "Meet the Parents"
An anthem or the emotionally unavailable! You can tell Petras had fun making this catchy Clarity track and it really rubs off on the listener.
60. "Jenny"
I love that Petras hopped on this legendary Studio Killers song. She sounds amazing but they added something production-wise to her version that makes it, to me, a bit clunky. If Kim’s voice was on the original song, it'd perhaps be ranked higher.
59. "Knives"
Petras might be the only pop artist to have released a Halloween-themed album and do it right! These next handful of tracks from Turn Off The Light, Vol. 1 and Turn Off The Light won't have captions because my thoughts on them are similar: excellent instrumentals with little to no vocals, fit for a fierce and gory runway on The Boulet Brothers' Dragula!
58. "Boo! Bitch!"
57. "<demons>"
56. "i don't wanna die..."
55. "Purgatory"
54. "Bloody Valentine"
53. "TRANSylvania"
52. "o m e n"
51. "Everybody Dies"
Okay, the lyrics are back and so am I! Probably as close to a ballad (à la Rihanna's "Love on the Brain") as Petras' has come. She sounds stunning on this existential pop song!
50. "Running Up That Hill"
Petras covering Kate Bush's seminal 1985 hit last summer was so exciting! However, at the end of the day, I’m going to listen to the original version instead of this cover. Still, this is why we love Kim Petras! What pop girl is covering Kate Bush? She also revealed during her iHeartRadio LIVE show that she had already recorded the song before it blew up on Stranger Things 4.
49. "If Jesus Was A Rockstar"
I feel guilty ranking this newer track so low. It's definitely a different sound for Petras and that's what's so lovable about it, but it just isn't as catchy as her other offerings.
48. "All I Do Is Cry"
One of the most emotional tracks from Clarity!
47. "Homework" feat. Lil Aaron
This song about losing touch with an old friend as you build a life for yourself feels very authentic.
46. "Blow It All Tonight"
This cute and breezy track from Clarity really shows off Petras' range in vocal deliveries. Petras also looks gorgeous in the lyric video below!
45. "Tell Me It's A Nightmare"
Still not over the fact that Petras released such a good Halloween-themed project! And those "La-La"s at the end are killer!
44. "Faded" feat. Lil Aaron
As one of Petras' first singles, this catchy track about having vices to deal with fake people really showed off her ability to craft pop hits.
43. "Broken"
Another emotional offering from Clarity!
42. "Another One"
One more emotional track from Clarity but this one feels extra dreamy and catchy.
41. "Feeling of Falling"
One can't help but bop along to Petras' 2018 collaboration with Cheat Codes.
40. "Slow It Down"
This song feels like an outlier in Petras' discography and I mean that in a good way. It's a sensual breath of fresh air.
39. "Personal Hell"
Petras mixed it up beat-wise for this Era 1 single. And I'd like to agree with the top YouTube comment about this song: "There is no bad song in your discography, great you are Kim Petras, new queen of pop <3"
38. "Party Till I Die"
Another impressive song off Turn Off the Light and this one is for the syntheads!
37. "Do Me"
Petras sounds best when she’s wailing about love over lush synths and massive drums. This Clarity track is just stunning!
36. "Broken Glass"
Petras' voice absolutely shimmers on this cathartic 2020 Kygo collaboration!
35. "Got My Number"
One of the ultimate party tracks from Petras discography!
34. "Love Me Less"
Petras sounds right at home on this remix of MAX’s hit 2019 song.
33. "Wrong Turn"
An electropop banger from Turn Off The Light!
32. "Sweet Spot"
This Clarity track will have you bopping literally the second it starts!
31. "Click"
Petras' second collaboration with Charli XCX isn't as catchy as their first (see no. 10) but her verse is iconic and feels like it walked so her Grammy-winning verse on "Unholy" could run!
30. "Death By Sex"
This Turn Off The Light song would have been iconic as is, but the fact that Petras went on to release her transgressive EP Slut Pop makes it even better!
29. "All The Time"
Petras is absolutely spitting on these verses and the chorus is deliriously fun!
28. "Your Wish Is My Command"
This Slut Pop track feels like it's building up to something that it never arrives at but it's still super catchy.
27. "Turn Off The Light"
As if this song wasn't already catchy enough, the iconic Elvira Mistress of the Dark comes in with a monologue à la Vincent Price on Michael Jackson's "Thriller."
26. "In The Next Life"
Obsessed with how dramatic this song is and it features Petras singing in her native language, German!
25. "Can't Do Better"
I genuinely leave my body when this song comes on. It’s such a massive song and the fact that Petras can sing it well live makes it even better!
24. "Heart To Break"
This one-off single may be about heartbreak but it takes on a joyous perspective and gives Petras autonomy: "Don't care if this is my worst mistake/ 'Cause no one else could do it better/ That's why I give you my heart to break."
23. "Superpower Bitch"
I don't even know how I'm ranking Slut Pop. All of the songs are ridiculously silly and catchy. Shout out to the YouTube user who has commented "These lyrics are so powerful and deep, i'm sitting here crying my eyes out because im overwhelmed by emotions," on every track from this EP.
22. "Massacre"
A demonic Halloween pop version of "Carol of the Bells?" Kim Petras' versatility knows no bounds!
21. "Stars Are Blind (Paris' Version)"
There's so much love in this new Paris Hilton and Kim Petras collaboration. A true joy to listen to!
20. "Clarity"
R&B pop queen!
19. "There Will Be Blood"
This song and the next are probably the most popular from the Turn Off The Lights era and for good reason! They're anthemic without sacrificing the spooky vibes.
18. "Close Your Eyes"
17. "Brrr"
When Petras first started teasing her new album and mentioned there would be some "Berlin kind of the Berghain moments that go a little harder sonically and some more techno," this is exactly what I hoped for!
16. "They Wanna F—"
"These lyrics are so powerful and deep, I'm sitting here crying my eyes out because I'm overwhelmed by emotions."
15. "Slut Pop"
Kim Petras said: Daft Punk but make it slutty.
14. "XXX"
The verses are better than the chorus on this track which is impressive!
13. "If U Think About Me"
12. "Malibu"
Why isn't Kim Petras on the Barbie soundtrack?
11. "Throat Goat"
Probably the funniest and most clever song lyrics-wise on Slut Pop!
10. "Icy"
R&B pop Queen part 2!
9. "Unlock It (Lock It)"
Petras' first collaboration with Charli XCX and Jay Park for the British pop star's beloved 2017 mixtape Pop 2 is a standout in both of their discographies.
8. "Hillside Boys"
A hilarious intro segways into a lighthearted track that harkens back to Cyndi Lauper's heydey. Petras just really loves pop music and this is a shining example!
7. "I Don't Want It At All"
Petras' 2017 debut still holds up. It established her sugary, fun-loving, bratty brand of pop and she hasn't let us down since!
6. "1, 2, 3 Dayz Up"
Petras' collaboration with the late SOPHIE holds a special place in her discography. Her frequent crossover to hyperpop proved Petras to be a pop princess for the modern times and this collab is one of the finest tunes the niche genre has to offer.
5. "Alone" feat. Nicki Minaj
Teaming up with legendary rapper, Nicki Minaj, marked a huge shift in Petras' career. She also received a new moniker. Call her Kim Petty!
4. "Future Starts Now"
This electropop banger was the first taste we got of Petras' scrapped major label debut Promblématique. We may never get official releases from the rest of those songs, but we'll always have this bop. I come back to it whenever I need a boost of confidence.
3. "Treat Me Like A Slut"
Easily the most memorable song off Slut Pop. It really felt like the earth stopped spinning for a second when Petras unleashed this collection of songs.
2. "Unholy"
This duet with Sam Smith earned the pair a Grammy and introduced Petras to a mainstream audience. Their 2022 Grammy win made them the first openly transgender and non-binary artists to win for Best Pop Duo!
1. "Coconuts"
Not since Katy Perry's "California Gurlz" has a pop song been so tongue-in-cheek. This summer anthem is Kim Petras at her best: unapologetically transgressive and catchy as hell. And now that we have Jessica Wild's hilarious lip sync from RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8, "Coconuts" has officially entered the pop culture lexicon for anyone with their finger on the pulse.