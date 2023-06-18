Quavo Honors TakeOff On The Late Rapper’s Birthday

Quavo is celebrating his nephew's first birthday without him. Following the release of their joint album last year, TakeOff was shot and killed outside of a bowling alley in Houston after a shooting broke out during an argument. Take died on the scene after he was shot in the head and torso. Since then, the man who was accused of firing the deadly shot, Patrick Clark, as been arrested and formally charged with murder. The rapper's mother has also filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the venue and other companies attached to it for failing to do more to keep her son and the other people involved safe.



The post Quavo sent out is also indicative of what's next to come. The "Greatness" rapper has dropped several songs in Take's honor and even dedicated the title of his upcoming album Rocket Power to him. It's possible that we may get something new from the album this week, but fans will have to wait and see.



Happy birthday to TakeOff and may he rest in peace.