Quavo Honors TakeOff On The Late Rapper’s Birthday
By Tony M. Centeno
June 18, 2023
Quavo is sending out a special message for his late nephew TakeOff on his birthday.
On Sunday, June 18, the Georgia native took to Instagram to send Take some birthday wishes. In his post, Quavo includes a video of him and the late Migos rapper sifting through some clothes. The deceased artist, who would've been 29 today, appears to be impressed by what appears to be samples of Ye's Balenciaga denim jacket. Quavo addresses Take in the caption as if he's still walking among us.
"Happy Birthday @yrntakeoff can’t wait for days like this again!!! BEST believe we goin up all week the Rocket way GEEKD 😵💫 u 29 n***a," he wrote.
Quavo is celebrating his nephew's first birthday without him. Following the release of their joint album last year, TakeOff was shot and killed outside of a bowling alley in Houston after a shooting broke out during an argument. Take died on the scene after he was shot in the head and torso. Since then, the man who was accused of firing the deadly shot, Patrick Clark, as been arrested and formally charged with murder. The rapper's mother has also filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the venue and other companies attached to it for failing to do more to keep her son and the other people involved safe.
The post Quavo sent out is also indicative of what's next to come. The "Greatness" rapper has dropped several songs in Take's honor and even dedicated the title of his upcoming album Rocket Power to him. It's possible that we may get something new from the album this week, but fans will have to wait and see.
Happy birthday to TakeOff and may he rest in peace.