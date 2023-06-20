Chris Paul's Preference For Next NBA Team Revealed

Chris Paul would reportedly prefer to play in Los Angeles during the 2022-23 season, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst.

During an appearance on Monday's (June 19) episode of Get Up, Windhorst said that Paul, who played for the Los Angeles Clippers for six of his 18 NBA seasons, would prefer to either return to the franchise or join the Los Angeles Lakers after being traded by the Phoenix Suns to the Washington Wizards on Sunday (June 18) as part of a pending deal.

“I think Chris Paul was happy to play with the Phoenix Suns this year, but if he wasn’t going to play in Phoenix, he would prefer to be with his family in LA as he nears the end of his career. That means the Lakers and Clippers," Windhorst said.