Hiker Mysteriously Vanishes At Site Of Deadly California Waterfall

Two individuals were swimming at Three Sisters Falls in Cleveland National Forest on Friday, June 16th, when one of them went missing. According to SF Gate, the two were swimming at the base of the waterfall and one man "failed to resurface." Police received a call for help at 5:00 p.m. and searched for the 27-year-old man until nightfall. CAL FIRE San Diego and Sheriff's Search and Rescue volunteers arrived on scene with a helicopter.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department mentioned that officials searched for the man until "the darkness and amount of water flowing into the waterfalls made it too dangerous to continue." The next day, the trail leading up to the swimming hole was shut down along with the dam that increases water flow to the falls.

Just one week ago, 48-year-old Sarah Louise Crocker died at the site of the investigation while trying to save a teenage hiker. SF Gate noted that despite the popularity of the trail, it is not for amateur hikers and can be very dangerous. Those considering a hike to Three Sisters Falls must exercise extreme caution.

The missing 27-year-old man has yet to be found as officials continue to search the forest.