The Best Swimming Hole In California

If you're searching for your next summer bucket list adventure, look no further than this one-of-a-kind location! Summer is officially one day away, and what better way to celebrate the start of the sunshine season than with a good swim? You don't need to live by the ocean to enjoy crystal clear, calm waters. There is one swimming hole in each state known for displaying natural beauty that draws locals and tourists in from all around the country for a fun day in the water.

Unlike beaches and pools, many of these locations are "swim at your own risk," as lifeguards do not look after the area. While most of the country's best swimming holes are located inside of popular state parks, some exist well off the beaten path and require detailed travel plans. A few of these destinations also require visitors to hike a considerable distance before reaching the main attraction.

According to a list compiled by Outdoors Wire, the most popular swimming hole in California is Malibu Creek Rock Pool located in Agoura Hills. This swimming hole is known for housing huge rocks that visitors can jump off of straight into the water!

