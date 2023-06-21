Beck And Phoenix Team Up To Release Upbeat Summer Single

Beck and Phoenix have officially joined forces to release one of the first feel-good songs of the summer titled,"Odyssey," and you're not going to want to miss this terrific track! According to Pitchfork, "Odyssey" was written, and produced by Beck and Phoenix featuring vocals from Phoenix frontman Thomas Mars. The artists plan to perform the single live this season as part of their 5-week co-headlining Summer Odyssey Tour. Phoenix took to Instagram to share a quick clip of their latest collaboration with Beck, and to detail recording information.

"Recorded at Valentine studio in LA. Can’t wait to play this one live on tour this summer!" Fans can listen to the full single on Youtube.