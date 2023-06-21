Beck And Phoenix Team Up To Release Upbeat Summer Single
By Logan DeLoye
June 21, 2023
Beck and Phoenix have officially joined forces to release one of the first feel-good songs of the summer titled,"Odyssey," and you're not going to want to miss this terrific track! According to Pitchfork, "Odyssey" was written, and produced by Beck and Phoenix featuring vocals from Phoenix frontman Thomas Mars. The artists plan to perform the single live this season as part of their 5-week co-headlining Summer Odyssey Tour. Phoenix took to Instagram to share a quick clip of their latest collaboration with Beck, and to detail recording information.
"Recorded at Valentine studio in LA. Can’t wait to play this one live on tour this summer!" Fans can listen to the full single on Youtube.
This upbeat anthem precedes the performers' highly-anticipated tour set to begin in Seattle on August 1st.
As part of the upcoming tour, Beck and Phoenix will be taking the stage in Seattle, Washington, Bend, Oregon, Los Angeles, California, Phoenix, Arizona, Houston, Texas, Chicago, Illinois, Detroit, Michigan, Boston, Massachusetts, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and New York, New York among other cities across the U.S. and Canada. Pitchfork mentioned tour openers to include Japanese Breakfast, Sir Chloe, Jenny Lewis, and Weyes Blood. Beck and Phoenix will close out the tour in Maryland on September 10th.