Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is under police investigation for an incident in which he allegedly hit a man working at a Miami marina on Sunday (June 18), Local 10 News reports.

A source with knowledge of the situation told the news station that Hill was involved in a disagreement with an employee of a charter company based at Haulover Marina, which resulted in the wide receiver hitting the man, at around 6:00 p.m. The Miami-Dade Police Department was present at the marina on Tuesday (June 20) and confirmed to Local 10 News that it was investigating an incident involving Hill, but didn't provide additional details, including whether the man was injured during the alleged incident.

Hill shared a post to his Instagram story showing that he was celebrating Father's Day on a boat Sunday and his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, tweeted a video of himself with a shark on Tuesday, which he said took place while fishing with his client. The Dolphins confirmed that they were aware of the investigation involving Hill in a statement obtained by Local 10 News on Wednesday.

“We are aware of the situation and have been in contact with Tyreek, his representatives and the NFL. We will reserve further comment at this time,” a spokesperson said.

Hill was acquired by Miami as part of a four-year, $120 million sign-and-trade with the Kansas City Chiefs last offseason and agreed to a restructured deal to save the team cap space in March. The 29-year-old finished second among all NFL players in receptions (119) and receiving yards (1,710), while also recording seven touchdowns during his first season with the Dolphins.

Hill was a member of the Chiefs' Super Bowl LIV team, as well as a four-time first-team All-Pro (2016, 2018, 2020, 2022), a second-team All-Pro in 2018, a seven-time Pro Bowl selection (2016-2022) and a member of the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team prior to being acquired by the Dolphins last offseason.