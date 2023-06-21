Livvy Dunne Just Added To Massive $3 Million NIL Earnings

LSU gymnast and social media influencer Olivia 'Livvy' Dunne recently added a new deal to her already massive portfolio of NIL endorsements.

Dunne, who was previously reported to have earned more than $3 million annually in NIL deals, shared a "paid partnership" promoting Motorola's new Razr+ phone on her TikTok account last week from the brand's launch party in New York City, which her agent, WME's Garrett Yaralian, confirmed to On3.com was part of her growing list of NIL deals on Tuesday (June 20).

“She has accomplished that by being very selective and strategic about who she partners with and the content she puts out,” Yaralian had previously told On3.com as part of the website's Elite NIL Series in May. “She says no more than she says yes to brand deals. Yes, Livvy has a lot left to accomplish as a student-athlete and as a creator.”