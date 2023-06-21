Livvy Dunne Just Added To Massive $3 Million NIL Earnings
By Jason Hall
June 21, 2023
LSU gymnast and social media influencer Olivia 'Livvy' Dunne recently added a new deal to her already massive portfolio of NIL endorsements.
Dunne, who was previously reported to have earned more than $3 million annually in NIL deals, shared a "paid partnership" promoting Motorola's new Razr+ phone on her TikTok account last week from the brand's launch party in New York City, which her agent, WME's Garrett Yaralian, confirmed to On3.com was part of her growing list of NIL deals on Tuesday (June 20).
“She has accomplished that by being very selective and strategic about who she partners with and the content she puts out,” Yaralian had previously told On3.com as part of the website's Elite NIL Series in May. “She says no more than she says yes to brand deals. Yes, Livvy has a lot left to accomplish as a student-athlete and as a creator.”
@livvy
Love my Infinite Black @Motorola US razr+ and its incredible Flex View feature! 💫 With its bendable functionality, my phone transforms into a tripod, allowing me to capture content on the move! Pre-order yours starting June 15th ✨ #FlipTheScript #razr♬ original sound - Olivia Dunne
Dunne recently posed for the 2023 edition of Sports Illustrated's annual swimsuit issue as part of a multi-year NIL deal. The 20-year-old had already earned more than $3.5 million in endorsements, which makes her the NCAA's highest earning female athlete and second among all athletes behind only USC basketball commit Bronny James ($7.4 million), the son of Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James.
Dunne, a former All-American and a 2022 WCGA Scholastic All-American, has more than 11.4 million followers on social media, which includes 7.5 million followers on TikTok and 3.8 million on Instagram, making her the second most-followed NCAA athlete on social media behind only James. The New Jersey native competed in bars and floor exercises, averaging 9.786 on bars and 9.854 on floor during the 2022 season, which included matching her career high score of a 9.925 on bars during LSU's season opener against Centenary and setting a new floor competition career high on with 9.900 against No. 8 Alabama.
LSU gymnastics finished fourth overall in the NCAA gymnastics championships in April.