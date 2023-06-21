Paramore Join Forces With Foo Fighters For Energetic Festival Closer

By Logan DeLoye

June 21, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Paramore joined forces with Foo Fighters at Bonnaroo over the weekend for a mesmerizing live performance of Foo Fighters' "My Hero," and the crowd went absolutely wild. Video footage shared by Paramore shows lead singer Hayley Williams dancing around the stage with unmatched energy as she sings, "There goes my hero. Watch him as he goes. There goes my hero. He's ordinary."

Williams and Foo Fighters' frontman Dave Grohl stand out at the duo we never knew we needed, and now can't seem to get enough of as they encouraged fans to sing along with them. The audience delivered in resounding unison and sent every single lyric reverberating back to the stage. Williams and Grohl shared a hug on stage before wrapping up the unforgettable performance and closing out the 20th year of the festival.

Billboard mentioned that this performance was somewhat of a full circle moment for Williams as Paramore have covered the single in the past, and it was included on their 2006 Superman Returns soundtrack. Both bands are currently on a North American tour with Paramore taking the stage in New Orleans, Louisiana on July 6th, and Foo Fighters performing in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada on July 8th.

Paramore
