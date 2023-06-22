Kim Kardashian Slams 'Hater' Kourtney Kardashian Amid Sisters' Feud

Kim Kardashian is calling out her sister Kourtney Kardashian and slamming her for being a "hater" amid the sisters' feud.

The pair have seemingly had a strained relationship for a few years, even leading to a fight during an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, but tensions have gotten even higher following Kourtney's lavish fairytale Italian wedding to Travis Barker last summer. Their nuptials were hosted by Dolce & Gabbana, which featured a stunning gown Kourtney wore to say "I do," but just a few months later, Kim partnered with the fashion house for a collaboration.

The move didn't sit well with her older sister. After Kourtney recently confessed that she was "hurt" by Kim's partnership with the iconic brand, and declared that she was "legit copying my wedding," Kim is hitting back at the idea of betrayal.

During Thursday's (June 22) episode of The Kardashians, which saw Kim celebrating the fashion show with a dinner with mom Kris Jenner and sister Khloé Kardashian, Kim called her older sister a "hater" for not supporting the collab and for being "so mad at her," per Page Six. Kim even went so far as to say that Kourtney has "doesn't have any friends" aside from her husband, despite the older Kardashian saying even her friends didn't understand the timing of the partnership.

"She said, 'You're trying to copy me,'" the SKIMS founder said. "But she always tries to hate on the side. She is such a hater."

Even Khloé "doesn't know where [Kourtney's anger] is coming from," but said it's best to not entertain it and "let someone pout in the corner ... because you don't get jealous of your family."

Jenner is hopeful that her daughters will work things out, with the matriarch saying in a confessional, "When it comes to Kim and Kourtney, no one is right and no one is wrong. It's going to work itself out. I know my girls and they have this deep love for one another."

Based on a preview for an upcoming episode of the Hulu reality show, Kim and Kourtney will reportedly sit down and talk about the issues.

Kourtney recently revealed that she is pregnant and expecting her first child with Barker, surprising the rocker on stage at a blink-182 concert by paying homage to one of the band's biggest songs. The Poosh founder is already a mom to three kids she shares with ex Scott Disick, 12-year-old Mason, 10-year-old Penelope and 7-year-old Reign. Barker has two kids with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, 18-year-old Landon and 16-year-old Alabama, and still has a relationship with his former stepdaughter, 23-year-old daughter Atiana.