Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk Agree To Cage Fight

Billionaires Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk appear to have agreed to a cage fight, USA TODAY reports.

Musk, the CEO of Twitter Tesla and Neuralink, claimed he was "up for a cage match" in a Twitter thread bashing the Facebook co-founder and referencing Zuckerberg's recent jiu-jitsu training on Tuesday (June 20).

"Send me location," Zuckerberg responded in an Instagram story, which included a screenshot of Musk's tweet, shared on Wednesday (June 22).

"Vegas Octagon," Musk wrote, adding, “I have this great move that I call ‘The Walrus’ where I just lie on top of my opponent & do nothing.”

The exchange was started in a Twitter threat by Mario Nawfall in which he claimed Zuckerberg's company, Meta, "began coding 'Project 92' three months after Elon acquired Twitter" in response to the purchase.