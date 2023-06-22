Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk Agree To Cage Fight
By Jason Hall
June 22, 2023
Billionaires Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk appear to have agreed to a cage fight, USA TODAY reports.
Musk, the CEO of Twitter Tesla and Neuralink, claimed he was "up for a cage match" in a Twitter thread bashing the Facebook co-founder and referencing Zuckerberg's recent jiu-jitsu training on Tuesday (June 20).
"Send me location," Zuckerberg responded in an Instagram story, which included a screenshot of Musk's tweet, shared on Wednesday (June 22).
"Vegas Octagon," Musk wrote, adding, “I have this great move that I call ‘The Walrus’ where I just lie on top of my opponent & do nothing.”
The exchange was started in a Twitter threat by Mario Nawfall in which he claimed Zuckerberg's company, Meta, "began coding 'Project 92' three months after Elon acquired Twitter" in response to the purchase.
Mark Zuckerberg responds to Elon Musk saying he's down for a cage fight 🥊— Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) June 21, 2023
"Send me location" pic.twitter.com/NE4mL8l4po
"I’m sure Earth can’t wait to be exclusively under Zuck’s thumb with no other options," Musk tweeted. "At least it will be “sane”. Was worried there for a moment."
A Twitter user then joked that Musk "better be careful" as Zuckerberg "does the ju jitsu [sic] now."
"I’m up for a cage match if he is lol," Musk responded.
Zuckerberg is reportedly "serious about fighting" Musk and is "waiting on details" if Musk decides to actually follow through, a Meta spokesperson confirmed to the Verge's Alex Heath.
“The story speaks for itself,” a Meta spokesperson said in reference to Zuckerberg's response to Musk's seemingly joking challenge.
The sports betting website BetOnline.ag currently has Zuckerberg as a -500 favorite in a potential fight against Musk.