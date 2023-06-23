Some of the most memorable dining experiences can be found in the strangest of places, with unique eateries offering guests a chance to try great food in a restaurant that you simply need to see for yourself.

Based on reviews, awards and first-hand experiences, LoveFood found the "weird and wonderful" restaurants around the country, compiling a list of the most unusual spot in each state. On a list filled with retro diners and colonial-style eateries, the restaurant for Arizona is definitely a must-see.

Which Arizona restaurant was named the weirdest in the state?

Delgadillo's Snow Cap Drive-In

This decades-old burger joint has everything from a Christmas tree and giant ice cream cone sign to an old-school Chevy car outside.

Delgadillo's Snow Cap Drive-In is located at 301 AZ-66 in Seligman.

Here's what the site had to say:

"This historic roadside stop on the former Route 66 in Seligman is a must-visit. Built from scrap lumber in 1953, Delgadillo's Snow Cap Drive-In is an example of flamboyant roadside architecture and a great rest spot. Out front is a roofless 1936 Chevrolet hardtop, decorated with horns, automotive emblems and an artificial Christmas tree. The diner's unusual style extends inside, where you'll find all kinds of a colorful decor and a menu of diner classics."

Check out LoveFood's full list to see more of the weirdest roadside diners in the country.