Arizona Restaurant Named Weirdest Roadside Diner In The State

By Sarah Tate

June 23, 2023

Some of the most memorable dining experiences can be found in the strangest of places, with unique eateries offering guests a chance to try great food in a restaurant that you simply need to see for yourself.

Based on reviews, awards and first-hand experiences, LoveFood found the "weird and wonderful" restaurants around the country, compiling a list of the most unusual spot in each state. On a list filled with retro diners and colonial-style eateries, the restaurant for Arizona is definitely a must-see.

Which Arizona restaurant was named the weirdest in the state?

Delgadillo's Snow Cap Drive-In

This decades-old burger joint has everything from a Christmas tree and giant ice cream cone sign to an old-school Chevy car outside.

Delgadillo's Snow Cap Drive-In is located at 301 AZ-66 in Seligman.

Here's what the site had to say:

"This historic roadside stop on the former Route 66 in Seligman is a must-visit. Built from scrap lumber in 1953, Delgadillo's Snow Cap Drive-In is an example of flamboyant roadside architecture and a great rest spot. Out front is a roofless 1936 Chevrolet hardtop, decorated with horns, automotive emblems and an artificial Christmas tree. The diner's unusual style extends inside, where you'll find all kinds of a colorful decor and a menu of diner classics."

Check out LoveFood's full list to see more of the weirdest roadside diners in the country.

