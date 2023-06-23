Some of the most memorable dining experiences can be found in the strangest of places, with unique eateries offering guests a chance to try great food in a restaurant that you simply need to see for yourself.

Based on reviews, awards and first-hand experiences, LoveFood found the "weird and wonderful" restaurants around the country, compiling a list of the most unusual spot in each state. On a list filled with retro diners and colonial-style eateries, the restaurant for Georgia is definitely a must-see.

Which Georgia restaurant was named the weirdest in the state?

Marietta Diner

This neon slice of heaven in the heart of the Peach State promises tasty diner classics as well as incredible Greek dishes, and was even named the best diner in all of Georgia. You may have also seen this popular eatery on the hit TV show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.

Marietta Diner is located at 306 Cobb Parkway SE South in Marietta.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Marietta Diner, a neon palace viewers may have spotted on Guy Fieri's Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, looks fabulous inside and out and is open 24 hours. The menu is broad and varied, with timeless breakfast favorites, sandwiches, burgers, and reflecting the owner's heritage, a variety of Greek meals. Sweet-toothed customers can't resist the eye-catching cake display — the baklava cheesecake is particularly divine."

Check out LoveFood's full list to see more of the weirdest roadside diners in the country.