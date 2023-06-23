Video Shows Moment OceanGate Co-Founder Learned About Submersible Debris

A video shared online shows the exact moment OceanGate co-founder Guillermo Söhnlein was notified about debris being found in the search for the company's submersible that vanished during its mission to explore the wreckage of the Titanic on Thursday (June 22).

Söhnlein, 57, was appearing live on a BBC broadcast when the interviewer told him the news via the New York Post.

“I’m sorry … some what has been found?” the startled Söhnlein asked in response.

The interviewer said he didn't have additional details regarding the discovery.

“I’m not sure [what the debris is] because I’m hearing this for the first time, but I know that the protocol for lost comms is for the pilot to surface the sub,” Söhnlein said, adding that he would have suspected CEO Stockton Rush, one of the five passengers suspected of being killed on the vessel, "would have done."