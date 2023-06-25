Guns N’ Roses Welcome Surprise Guest On Stage To Perform ‘Paradise City’

Guns N' Roses played the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival on Saturday night, and just when the crowd thought that the show was almost over, a surprise guest joined the band on stage.

According to Consequence of Sound, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl "strapped on a guitar" and performed "Paradise City" with the band to close out an unforgettable set. Video footage captured by a fan shows Grohl rocking out next to bassist Duff McKagan, as lead guitarist Slash shreds from the other side of the stage.

Grohl and McKagen shared a hug as the performance concluded, and festival goers went wild. Consequence of Sound mentioned that Grohl took the stage on three separate occasions with three different bands despite not being included in the festival's official lineup. After an unexpected Foo Fighters performance on Friday night, Grohl joined The Pretenders and Guns N' Roses for surprise sets on Saturday.