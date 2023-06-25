Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Reveal Sex Of Baby In Adorable Video

Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker revealed the gender of their baby over the weekend with a sweet, rock-themed gender reveal party. In a video shared to social media, Kourtney sits in Travis' lap as he plays the drums and cannons burst blue confetti into the air. The pair are officially expecting a baby boy! As the cannons go off and the cymbals crash, family and friends cheer and the couple share a kiss at the drum set.

Less than two weeks ago, Kourtney surprised Travis by waiving a sign during a blink-182 concert that read, "Travis I'm Pregnant!" The drummer walked off the stage and into the crowd to share in the special moment with his wife, as his bandmates congratulated the couple and everyone in the arena cheered. Since the surprising announcement, Kourtney has been seen showing off her growing baby bump on multiple occasions.