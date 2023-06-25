Latto Hilariously Loses Her Shoe While Accepting Trophy At 2023 BET Awards

Latto handled a minor wardrobe malfunction with remarkably quick thinking after she lost a shoe right as she won a trophy at the 2023 BET Awards on Sunday (June 25).

The "Big Energy" rapper looked stunning during culture's biggest night, hitting the red carpet in a sheer black dress over a black lacy bra with silver jewelry, including a necklace so long it dropped to her waist, and simple black strappy heels. It was those same sky-high heels, however, that proved to be a bit of a problem later in the show when her name was called to accept the award for best female hip hop artist.