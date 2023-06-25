Latto Hilariously Loses Her Shoe While Accepting Trophy At 2023 BET Awards

By Sarah Tate

June 26, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Latto handled a minor wardrobe malfunction with remarkably quick thinking after she lost a shoe right as she won a trophy at the 2023 BET Awards on Sunday (June 25).

The "Big Energy" rapper looked stunning during culture's biggest night, hitting the red carpet in a sheer black dress over a black lacy bra with silver jewelry, including a necklace so long it dropped to her waist, and simple black strappy heels. It was those same sky-high heels, however, that proved to be a bit of a problem later in the show when her name was called to accept the award for best female hip hop artist.

2023 BET Awards - Arrivals
Photo: Getty Images

As the camera turned to Latto in her seat, hot off her energetic performance, she was frantically trying to unhook her left heel before she decided to just leave it behind and run up to the stage. She rocked the "one heel on, one heel off" look with ease as she hobbled across the stage to accept her trophy to give her speech, which shouted out other women in the industry.

The 2023 BET Awards brought out unmatched energy during a night filled with out of this world performance from artists like Lil Uzi Vert, Patti LaBelle, Coco Jones and many more, as well as incredible collaborations you won't see anywhere else to celebrate 50 years of hip hop and honor the lasting legacy of the game-changing genre. In addition to the night of performances, the stars turned out on the red carpet with some truly stunning looks.

Latto
