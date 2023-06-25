Taylor Swift Surprises Fans With Single She Hasn't Performed In 11 Years

By Logan DeLoye

June 25, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Taylor Swift took the stage in Minneapolis on Saturday night, and fans were extremely taken aback by one of the two surprise songs that she performed. According to Consequence of Sound, the sparkling songstress sang "Dear John" live for the first time in 11 years! This surprise arrives on the heels of the highly-anticipated release of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) set to hit airwaves on July 7th. "Dear John" is featured on 2010's Speak Now, and fans have always suspected that the track was written about Swift's ex John Mayer following their breakup in 2009.

Before performing the song on Saturday, Swift shared a disclaimer with the audience stating that she is not releasing the album with the intention of fans defending her against "someone you think I wrote a song about 14 million years ago."

“I am not putting this album out so you can go on the internet and defend me against someone you think I wrote a song about 14 million years ago… Extend your kindness to the internet and please do not go after anyone because you think I wrote a song about them a billion years ago.”

Swift has never revealed who the song is actually about, but years of assumptions led Mayer to think that it might be about him. In 2012, he told Rolling Stone that he was humiliated and very caught off guard when the single was released. Regardless of who the track was or was not written about, the world will get to hear Swift's version of each and every Speak Now track very soon!

