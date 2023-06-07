Matty Healy Addresses Taylor Swift Breakup On Stage

Matty Healy briefly addressed his recent breakup with Taylor Swift and the "relentless" hate he says he's getting from fans on social media. In a new video from The 1975's performance on Monday, June 5th, the frontman took time to read the signs fans brought to the show. At one point he reads a sign that says, "You are loved."

"That was very, very kind of you," Healy acknowledged, before adding, "I'm sure that's alluding to..." He continued, "As you’re aware, I’m not very online at the moment, and I’m sure people have just been calling me a c–t relentlessly.”