Matty Healy Addresses Taylor Swift Breakup On Stage

By Rebekah Gonzalez

June 7, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Matty Healy briefly addressed his recent breakup with Taylor Swift and the "relentless" hate he says he's getting from fans on social media. In a new video from The 1975's performance on Monday, June 5th, the frontman took time to read the signs fans brought to the show. At one point he reads a sign that says, "You are loved."

"That was very, very kind of you," Healy acknowledged, before adding, "I'm sure that's alluding to..." He continued, "As you’re aware, I’m not very online at the moment, and I’m sure people have just been calling me a c–t relentlessly.”

Healy went on to say, "I've not been online but what I have been is with my boys and honestly as much as I appreciate that, it's so beautiful and I thank you, but I don't need it cause I've got them."

Earlier this week, TMZ broke the news of Swift and Healy's breakup, with a close friend of the singer-songwriter telling the outlet that she was single again. In new reports, it's alleged that the two were "never boyfriend-girlfriend or exclusive and were always just having fun," another source told People. "There is no drama, and who knows what could happen again. It was a good time and ran its course." Healy has been on the receiving end of some hate from Swifites and pop culture fans on Twitter for past comments about Swift and her "Karma" collaborator Ice Spice. Swift and Healy were romantically linked in May following news of her split from her boyfriend of six years Joe Alwyn.

