Ariana Grande Reflects On 30th Birthday With Adorable Childhood Photo

Ariana Grande turned 30 on Monday, June 26th, and celebrated by sharing an adorable photo from her childhood. The pop star took to Instagram to share a photo of a young version of her sweetly smiling for the camera while wearing a dress that looks similar to Dorothy's from The Wizard of Oz.

"hbd, tiny !" she told her younger self in the caption. "I trust you implicitly & have never been prouder of you." The post was full of loving comments from her fans and fellow celebrities, including her WICKED costar, Cynthia Erivo. "Happy birthday babylove, it is a joy to be in yours life at this moment in time," the Tony winner wrote. "May the light you experience from the growth you have allowed yourself keep growing and glowing!! I love you, here’s to many more years my love ❤️"