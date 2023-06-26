Ariana Grande Reflects On 30th Birthday With Adorable Childhood Photo
By Rebekah Gonzalez
June 26, 2023
Ariana Grande turned 30 on Monday, June 26th, and celebrated by sharing an adorable photo from her childhood. The pop star took to Instagram to share a photo of a young version of her sweetly smiling for the camera while wearing a dress that looks similar to Dorothy's from The Wizard of Oz.
"hbd, tiny !" she told her younger self in the caption. "I trust you implicitly & have never been prouder of you." The post was full of loving comments from her fans and fellow celebrities, including her WICKED costar, Cynthia Erivo. "Happy birthday babylove, it is a joy to be in yours life at this moment in time," the Tony winner wrote. "May the light you experience from the growth you have allowed yourself keep growing and glowing!! I love you, here’s to many more years my love ❤️"
Grande and Erivo are currently filming WICKED: Part One which is set to hit theaters on November 27th, 2024. Back in April, the hitmaker revealed that they were halfway done with filming and shared a heartfelt note about the experience.
"She shows me so many new things every day," Ariana said of her character Glinda the Good. "I am so grateful, i don’t know what to do or say… to be here in Oz where everyday is a life changing one… to be feeling, learning and growing so much at such a disarming speed… to feel so much love around me, to begin each day before the sun is up and to end after it set."