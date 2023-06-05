Ariana Grande Pokes Fun At Her 'Old' Makeup Style In New Video
By Rebekah Gonzalez
June 5, 2023
Ariana Grande is promoting r.e.m. beauty products again and is poking fun at herself in the process. In a recent video shared on the beauty company's TikTok account, Ariana talks to her old self using a sound taken from a hilarious moment from Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
"Me to old me who wouldn't dare be seen without a thick cat eye and an over drawn lip," Ariana wrote over the video in which she lip syncs: "Do you think your eyes are a little too smoky for every day?" Then, the "old" Ariana replies, as she applies her own eyeliner, "Yeah. I'm going through a phase. Is that okay with you?" Before the video ends, the current Ariana comically rolls her eyes at the old version of her doing her makeup.
@r.e.m.beauty
who else knows the feeling? makeup makes all the difference... but we’ll never get enough of #attheborderline eyeliner marker or lip pencil ♡♬ original sound - Kardash Kingdom
Due to Ariana filming the forthcoming movie musical adaptation WICKED, there hasn't been too much news surrounding new music from the artist. The last solo project she released was 2020's Positions but she did hop on a remix of The Weekend's song "Die For You" back in February.
Also, in a recent YouTube Q&A, she addressed fans leaking her unreleased demos. “You guys have heard every bad song and bulls—t demo I’ve ever made,” Ariana said in response to the leaked demos. “Hilarious! It’s impossible to keep things from you. You gotta take some swings and misses.” She also jokingly added, "You've stolen all my unreleased music. It's horrible." Shortly before that, Ariana revealed that the WICKED crew was halfway through filming the first of two movies, which is set to release on November 27th, 2024.