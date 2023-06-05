Ariana Grande Pokes Fun At Her 'Old' Makeup Style In New Video

Ariana Grande is promoting r.e.m. beauty products again and is poking fun at herself in the process. In a recent video shared on the beauty company's TikTok account, Ariana talks to her old self using a sound taken from a hilarious moment from Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

"Me to old me who wouldn't dare be seen without a thick cat eye and an over drawn lip," Ariana wrote over the video in which she lip syncs: "Do you think your eyes are a little too smoky for every day?" Then, the "old" Ariana replies, as she applies her own eyeliner, "Yeah. I'm going through a phase. Is that okay with you?" Before the video ends, the current Ariana comically rolls her eyes at the old version of her doing her makeup.

