Fergie Reacts To Kim Petras Honoring Her 'Iconic' Cartwheels On TODAY Show

Fergie and Kim Petras shared a sweet moment after the new pop princess made her TODAY Show debut last Friday (June 23rd)! While Petras celebrated the release of her major label debut album Feed the Beast and performed some of the new tracks, she wrote an extra special shirt.

The white crop top showed a photo of Fergie mid-cartwheel from her own iconic TODAY Show performance in 2008. You've probably seen it on social media, it makes the rounds on Twitter periodically, but I've embedded it below for your viewing pleasure! After her performance, Petras addressed the shirt and told the interviewers, "I mean iconic! I've always wanted to perform here." She then pointed to her shirt and added, "Fergie did the cartwheels here!"