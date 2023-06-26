Fergie Reacts To Kim Petras Honoring Her 'Iconic' Cartwheels On TODAY Show

By Rebekah Gonzalez

June 26, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Fergie and Kim Petras shared a sweet moment after the new pop princess made her TODAY Show debut last Friday (June 23rd)! While Petras celebrated the release of her major label debut album Feed the Beast and performed some of the new tracks, she wrote an extra special shirt.

The white crop top showed a photo of Fergie mid-cartwheel from her own iconic TODAY Show performance in 2008. You've probably seen it on social media, it makes the rounds on Twitter periodically, but I've embedded it below for your viewing pleasure! After her performance, Petras addressed the shirt and told the interviewers, "I mean iconic! I've always wanted to perform here." She then pointed to her shirt and added, "Fergie did the cartwheels here!"

Shortly after TODAY posted the footage to their Twitter, Fergie replied. "Just got to relive performing on the TODAY Show thru @kimpetras. I’m so honored." She then went on to show Petras some more love, "You killed those high notes babe!!! Keep shining." The Grammy winner replied with a sweet, "Love you icon!!!!"

A lot happened in the world of Kim Petras last week. Not only did she drop Feed the Beast (my favorites so far are "Feed the Beast" and "uhoh"), but she also announced a world tour and tickets are on sale now! For more information head to KimPetras.com. I'll be adding the new FTB songs to our Every Kim Petras Song Ranked list later this week!

Kim PetrasFergie
