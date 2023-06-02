Paris Hilton & Kim Petras Kick Off 'Summer Of Sliving' With New Collab

It's been just over nine months since Paris Hilton and Kim Petras first teased they were working on new music together. Finally, their collaboration has arrived and it's a glittery new version of Paris' biggest hit "Stars Are Blind."

After her signature "Woo-Ah!" Petras joins Paris on the track for an entirely new verse:

"Baby, baby, I could be your confidante/ Come on over, show me if you're down or not/ That's hot, make your whole jaw drop/ If you're all that talk, finna ride to Paris/ Out of everybody in the galaxy." The rising pop star finishes off the track with some adorable adlibs: "I love you, Paris/ You're that b—/ That's hot, that's hot," referring to one of Paris' catchphrases. Speaking of catchphrases, this new "Stars Are Blind (Paris' Version)" officially kicks off what the reality TV star is calling "Summer of Sliving."