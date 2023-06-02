Paris Hilton & Kim Petras Kick Off 'Summer Of Sliving' With New Collab
By Rebekah Gonzalez
June 2, 2023
It's been just over nine months since Paris Hilton and Kim Petras first teased they were working on new music together. Finally, their collaboration has arrived and it's a glittery new version of Paris' biggest hit "Stars Are Blind."
After her signature "Woo-Ah!" Petras joins Paris on the track for an entirely new verse:
"Baby, baby, I could be your confidante/ Come on over, show me if you're down or not/ That's hot, make your whole jaw drop/ If you're all that talk, finna ride to Paris/ Out of everybody in the galaxy." The rising pop star finishes off the track with some adorable adlibs: "I love you, Paris/ You're that b—/ That's hot, that's hot," referring to one of Paris' catchphrases. Speaking of catchphrases, this new "Stars Are Blind (Paris' Version)" officially kicks off what the reality TV star is calling "Summer of Sliving."
Paris took to Instagram to share the hashtag #SummerofSliving and reveal how the exciting collaboration came to be. "So excited to share that my new version of "Stars Are Blind" featuring my sis and dear friend @KimPetras is now available on all streaming platforms! 💕 🌈 🤩 Ever since Kim sang this song at my wedding, I just knew we needed to record an official version with her." Kim shared her own post on Instagram calling Paris' song, "one of my favorite pop songs of all time and i am beyond honored to have gotten to reimagine it with real life angel and icon paris."
Later this month, Paris will perform her first-ever live show in Los Angeles on June 7th. As for Petras, this month will see the release of her major label debut album, Feed the Beast. The long-awaited project drops on June 23rd.