Rivers Cuomo Reveals The Name Of His Favorite Weezer Album

Weezer have released a handful of albums since The Blue Album hit airwaves in 1994. When asked to pick his favorite during a recent interview with Vulture, frontman Rivers Cuomo said that it was very hard to choose, but one stood out to him.

"When fans ask me this, I always say, 'I don’t do favorites.' But yeah, I’m gonna go with what I said before. My favorite is the thing I just made, so it would be … I don’t know, I love Summer, Autumn, and Winter all for different reasons. They all came out last year. It would be very hard to choose, so I’ll just say SZNZ."

SZNZ is a collection of four albums consisting of Winter, Spring, Summer and Autumn, all released in 2022. Weezer shared that the projects are very close to his heart because they are the band's most recent. Vulture also inquired about what Cuomo thought was the most "misunderstood" Weezer song ever released.

"The one I was most surprised to hear the public’s reaction to was “Beverly Hills.” I don’t know if this is still the case, but I often heard that people thought I was making fun of Beverly Hills, that I was being sarcastic in the chorus when I say, 'That’s where I want to be.' I was 100 percent sincere when I wrote it."

In April, Cuomo posted a tweet asking fans for help in creating the band's next album, so we know that the next project is already in the works!