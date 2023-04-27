Rivers Cuomo Asks Fans to Help Him Write Next Weezer Album

Weezer's Rivers Cuomo is looking for someone to help him write the "story for a musical" that would eventually exist as the band's next album. The "Beverly Hills" standout recently shared a tweet asking fans for assistance, stating that they could build off of the group's last attempted musical, or start fresh!

"Does anybody want to help me write the story for a musical (which would be the next Weezer album). We could make a follow-up to https://weezerpedia.com/wiki/Songs_from_the_Black_Hole… or start afresh." He shared a link to "Weezerpedia" to detail the last attempt at a musical titled, "Songs From The Black Hole" which ended up being discarded. The project soon evolved into what we know as Pinkerton, the band's second album released in 1996.