Rivers Cuomo Asks Fans to Help Him Write Next Weezer Album
By Logan DeLoye
April 27, 2023
Weezer's Rivers Cuomo is looking for someone to help him write the "story for a musical" that would eventually exist as the band's next album. The "Beverly Hills" standout recently shared a tweet asking fans for assistance, stating that they could build off of the group's last attempted musical, or start fresh!
"Does anybody want to help me write the story for a musical (which would be the next Weezer album). We could make a follow-up to https://weezerpedia.com/wiki/Songs_from_the_Black_Hole… or start afresh." He shared a link to "Weezerpedia" to detail the last attempt at a musical titled, "Songs From The Black Hole" which ended up being discarded. The project soon evolved into what we know as Pinkerton, the band's second album released in 1996.
Does anybody want to help me write the story for a musical (which would be the next Weezer album). We could make a follow-up to https://t.co/hrvnlKupij or start afresh— Rivers Cuomo (@RiversCuomo) April 27, 2023
"Songs from the Black Hole (or SFTBH) is an unreleased, unfinished Weezer album. This space themed rock opera/musical was originally envisioned as the follow-up album to The Blue Album, but during the course of songwriting/demoing, the concept was discarded, and the project evolved into the album Pinkerton. Several of the SFTBH songs ended up on Pinkerton or as single b-sides, some of which were slightly altered lyrically or sonically," the site reads. Cuomo mentioned that the project was initially supposed to "be a whole album of songs transfused together," but it didn't end up working out as planned, so they are trying again!