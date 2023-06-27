The Most Historic Fast Food Joint In Ohio

By Sarah Tate

June 27, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Popular fast food chains are great, but regional restaurants offering quick eats are an even better way to sample local cuisine. LoveFood compiled a list of the best historic fast food restaurant in each state that has stood the test of time. According to the site, each state has its own unique fast food spot that gives diners another option of a quick bite to eat at a regional restaurant.

So which Ohio restaurant is considered the most historic fast food spot in the state?

Kewpee Hamburgers

While not an Ohio original (the first location opened in Michigan), Kewpee has gone on to cement its place as a Buckeye State favorite. Opened over a century ago, Kewpee serves up the best classic burger in all of Ohio. Kewpee Hamburgers has multiple locations around Lima. Find your nearest one by visiting the website.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"Kewpee Hamburgers actually started in Flint, Michigan in 1918, but the small chain's biggest presence has always been in Lima, Ohio, which still boats three locations. The first Lima Kewpee opened in 1928, with the additional locations opening int he 60s and 80s. The menu is simple, with hamburgers (which can be dressed up with Miracle Whip, banana peppers, and olives, among other toppings) and freshly baked pies."

Check out LoveFood's full list to see all the best historic fast food restaurants around the country.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.