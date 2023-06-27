Popular fast food chains are great, but regional restaurants offering quick eats are an even better way to sample local cuisine. LoveFood compiled a list of the best historic fast food restaurant in each state that has stood the test of time. According to the site, each state has its own unique fast food spot that gives diners another option of a quick bite to eat at a regional restaurant.

So which Ohio restaurant is considered the most historic fast food spot in the state?

Kewpee Hamburgers

While not an Ohio original (the first location opened in Michigan), Kewpee has gone on to cement its place as a Buckeye State favorite. Opened over a century ago, Kewpee serves up the best classic burger in all of Ohio. Kewpee Hamburgers has multiple locations around Lima. Find your nearest one by visiting the website.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"Kewpee Hamburgers actually started in Flint, Michigan in 1918, but the small chain's biggest presence has always been in Lima, Ohio, which still boats three locations. The first Lima Kewpee opened in 1928, with the additional locations opening int he 60s and 80s. The menu is simple, with hamburgers (which can be dressed up with Miracle Whip, banana peppers, and olives, among other toppings) and freshly baked pies."

Check out LoveFood's full list to see all the best historic fast food restaurants around the country.