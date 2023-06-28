Fall Out Boy Create Modern Cover Of Billy Joel's 'We Didn't Start The Fire'

Fall Out Boy just shared an updated version of Billy Joel's 1989 hit, "We didn't start the fire," picking up where Joel left off in the 1980's. The original song lists world events and prominent figures that headlined the news through the 19th and 20th centuries, all the way up to 1989. Fall Out Boy decided that it was time for a "little system update," and built a version with relevant topics that extend from 1990 to 2023.

The original lists: "Einstein, James Dean, Brooklyn's got a winning team. Davy Crockett, Peter Pan, Elvis Presley, Disneyland. Bardot, Budapest, Alabama, Krushchev. Princess Grace, Peyton Place, Trouble in the Suez," and continues with the very familiar and iconic chorus:

"We didn't start the fire. It was always burning, since the world's been turning. We didn't start the fire. No, we didn't light it, but we tried to fight it," signifying that each generation adds to an already existing fire, yet still does their best to unite and extinguish the problems that preceded them.