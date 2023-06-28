Several NFL Players Receive Season-Long Suspensions For Gambling: Report

Several NFL players are reportedly expected to be given season-long suspensions this week in relation to alleged gambling, sources with knowledge of the situation told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Wednesday (June 28).

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers Sr., who publicly admitted to being at the center of the league's investigation into potential violations of the league's gambling policy earlier this month, is reported to be among the players facing suspension.

"A handful of NFL players, including Colts’ cornerback and kick returner Isaiah Rodgers, are expected to receive season-long suspensions this week for allegedly gambling, sources tell ESPN," Schefter tweeted.

The NFL prohibits all non-players from betting on sports, while players can only place legal wagers on non-NFL games and events. The league controls its gambling policy without input from the NFL Players Association, which allowed its decision to let players bet on other sports, despite prohibiting non-players from doing so.