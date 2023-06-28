Several NFL Players Receive Season-Long Suspensions For Gambling: Report
By Jason Hall
June 28, 2023
Several NFL players are reportedly expected to be given season-long suspensions this week in relation to alleged gambling, sources with knowledge of the situation told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Wednesday (June 28).
Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers Sr., who publicly admitted to being at the center of the league's investigation into potential violations of the league's gambling policy earlier this month, is reported to be among the players facing suspension.
"A handful of NFL players, including Colts’ cornerback and kick returner Isaiah Rodgers, are expected to receive season-long suspensions this week for allegedly gambling, sources tell ESPN," Schefter tweeted.
The NFL prohibits all non-players from betting on sports, while players can only place legal wagers on non-NFL games and events. The league controls its gambling policy without input from the NFL Players Association, which allowed its decision to let players bet on other sports, despite prohibiting non-players from doing so.
Rodgers addressed reports that he was part of the league's investigation into potential gambling policy violations on June 5.
"Addressing the current reports, I want to take full responsibility for my actions," Rodgers wrote. "I know I have made mistakes and I am willing to do whatever it takes to repair the situation. The last thing I ever wanted to do was to be a distraction to the Colts organization, my coaches, and my teammates. I've let people down that I care about. I made an error in judgment and I am going to work hard to make sure that those mistakes are rectified through this process. It's an honor to play in the NFL and I have never taken that lightly. I am very sorry for all of this."
The Colts had previously confirmed an investigation into a then-unnamed player in a statement shared Monday afternoon.
“We are aware of the NFL’s investigation, and we will have no further comment at this time," the team said via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star.
The investigation was initially reported by Matt Rybaltowski of SportsHandle.com, citing a source who referred to the wagering activities as "pervasive" and included bets on the Colts.
In April, five NFL players were suspended for violations of the NFL's gambling policy, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Four Detroit Lions players -- wide receivers Jameson Williams, Quintez Cephus and Stanley Berryhill, cornerback C.J. Moore -- and Washington Commanders defensive end Shaka Toney were all disciplined in relation to the violations, according to Rapoport.
Additionally, an unidentified NFL player reportedly lost $8 million from gambling in 2022, a league source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio.
Last year, then-Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley was suspended indefinitely for the entire 2022 NFL season for betting on games. The league confirmed "the activity took place during a five-day period in late November 2021" in which Ridley was inactive and away from the Falcons while being listed on the non-football illness list in a news release shared by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero at the time.
Ridley was traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars during his suspension and has since been reinstated by the NFL.