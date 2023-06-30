Jeff Ament Updates Fans On Progress Of Next Pearl Jam Album

Pearl Jam bassist Jeff Ament recently updated fans on the progress of the band's next album. According to Consequence of Sound, Ament sat down with Kyle Meredith to discuss inside information about the upcoming album, and revealed that they are in the process of finalizing a few remaining details.

“The hardest part of [finishing] a record a lot of times is figuring out which songs go on the record and do we need to record another song and what’s the artwork and what’s the title and all that stuff."

Amid an endless stream of questions regarding the unfinished record, Pearl Jam plan to take the rest of the summer off, and pick the project back up in September.

“Come September, we’re still gonna pick up those questions we have about where we’re at and we’re gonna ask those questions again. I think everybody hopes that we have a record out next year. If we have a record out next year, that means we’ll probably play a few more shows, and I think there’s a couple places we haven’t played in quite a while, so I think we have stuff penciled in.”

Two weeks ago, guitarist Stone Gossard also mentioned that the record was "close to the finish line" and assured fans that it’s "gonna be a good one." Speaking of bandmates, Ament shared that finishing the album would be very dull without each member adding their "superpower" to the mix.

“...But, [it’s about] just embracing all of that, embracing everybody’s ideas, hopes, dreams, wishes, and styles… I think that’s what we hope for, musically. I think we want to turn the corner and access all the best parts of each other. That’s where we’re at as a band right now. Like, I want to hear Mike McCready blow the doors off. I want to hear a lyric from Ed that makes me laugh or makes me really sad, or, you know, really brutally sad — he can do that as good as anybody. I think everybody in the band has an ability that’s kind of a superpower."

As Pearl Jam continue to figure out new ways for each of their superpowers to shine through the next album, fans can look forward to their 2023 tour set to kick off in St. Paul, Minnesota on August 31st!