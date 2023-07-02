Khloe Kardashian Reveals She Hates 'Being In My 30s'

Khloe Kardashian is speaking out about how she feels about her 30s. Shortly after ringing in her 39th birthday, which was on June 27th, the Good American founder took to her Instagram Story to share how she celebrated her special day and reflect on how she felt about this past decade of her life.

"I don't love showing all my gifts because I think it's sort of obnoxious, but this one was too funny," she said in the video per People. Khloe went on to reflect on this era of her life. "I hate being in my 30s, I think it's the worst decade ever," she shared. "And I cannot wait to be in my 40s. So, this card, Alexa I don’t know where you found this… but it's genius," she said referring to a card that showed the number 39 plus a drawing of a hand holding up the middle finger. She also showed off some clips and a sparkly passport holder she received from friends and family.

"And then all these clips. My mom calls me ‘Bunny.' And then I have 365 — now less — days until I’m 40. My lovely year I was born," she explained. "My little pens that I love so and then, look how gorgeous this passport holder is. A girl loves her sparkle!” Khloe also showed off a hilarious shirt that featured her infamous mugshot from 2007. You can see all of her birthday gifts for yourself in the People article hyperlinked above.

Last week, Khloe also got a birthday shoutout from her brother Rob Kardashian, which marked the first time he posted on social media in a long while.