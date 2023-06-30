Khloe Kardashian Clowns Kris Jenner For Giving Her $300 For In-N-Out Order

In the latest edition of "Celebrities, They're Not Just Like Us," Khloe Kardashian teased her mother Kris Jenner for having no idea how much fast food costs. During the latest episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, we finally got some inside footage from Kim Kardashian's derailed 42nd birthday trip to see Usher in Las Vegas. After bad weather forced their private plane to head back to Los Angeles, the girls decided to celebrate by going to an In-N-Out Burger. In one scene, Jenner handed over three hundred dollar bills for the meals.

“I don’t know how the f— you have never been to a fast food restaurant," Khloe said per People. "We don’t need hundreds of dollars. My mom gave me $100 [to pay for cheeseburgers]. She tried to give me $300 — I don’t think she realized how much fast food restaurants are."

Elsewhere in the Thursday, June 29th, episode, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian's feud continued. It all started when Kourtney accused Kim of copying her Italy wedding for a deal with Dolce & Gabbana. "It’s not like I did their campaign and she did their campaign right after. It’s my actual wedding. That wasn’t a business deal for me. I did it because it felt really personal," Kourtney said in a previous episode.

"It's almost like a greediness," Kourtney told Khloe and their friend Simon Huck. "If I look at the photos from the fashion show, half of the time I'm like, 'Is this my wedding?'" She added, "I just thought, 'What else can you take away from me? Can I have anything that's mine?'"

New episodes of The Kardashians stream Thursdays on Hulu.