Dua Lipa Goes Instagram Official With New Boyfriend Romain Gavras

Dua Lipa has shared her first post with her boyfriend Romain Gavras. This week, the "Dance the Night Away" singer took to Instagram to wish the director a happy birthday. In the photo, Dua is wearing a black and white polka dot dress while the two put their arms around each other as they walk down a hallway together. While their faces can't be seen, Dua did tag Gavras in the photo and captioned it, "joyeux anniversaireeeee bébé," which translates to "happy birthdayyyyy baby."

The comments section on the post was full of fans sharing their disappointment that the pop star is no longer single. "Everyone: That should be me 😢," the top comment on the post read. Donatella Versace, who Dua recently collaborated with for her own Versace Women's Collection, was a lot more supportive and commented with a bunch of pink hearts.