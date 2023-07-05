Dua Lipa Goes Instagram Official With New Boyfriend Romain Gavras
By Rebekah Gonzalez
July 5, 2023
Dua Lipa has shared her first post with her boyfriend Romain Gavras. This week, the "Dance the Night Away" singer took to Instagram to wish the director a happy birthday. In the photo, Dua is wearing a black and white polka dot dress while the two put their arms around each other as they walk down a hallway together. While their faces can't be seen, Dua did tag Gavras in the photo and captioned it, "joyeux anniversaireeeee bébé," which translates to "happy birthdayyyyy baby."
The comments section on the post was full of fans sharing their disappointment that the pop star is no longer single. "Everyone: That should be me 😢," the top comment on the post read. Donatella Versace, who Dua recently collaborated with for her own Versace Women's Collection, was a lot more supportive and commented with a bunch of pink hearts.
The couple made their red carpet debut back in May at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. According to Entertainment Tonight, the couple have been romantically linked since February and were even spotted holding hands while leaving Saint Laurent's Paris Fashion Week show in March. Sources shared that Lipa and Gavras had been "quietly getting to know each other for months," following her break-up with Anwar Hadid. “Dua and Romain have been quietly getting to know each other for several months," another source told The Sun in February. "They have been enjoying spending time together. The pair met each other’s close circles over the festive period and have lots in common. Dua knows how important it is to find someone who understands her industry. She feels Romain totally gets it. They’re both really creative people."