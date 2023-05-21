Dua Lipa & New Boyfriend Romain Gavras Make Red Carpet Debut

By Rebekah Gonzalez

May 21, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Dua Lipa made her red carpet debut with her new boyfriend at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. On Friday, May 19th, the pop star kept close to French director, Romain Gavras, as they posed on the carpet for their first public appearance as a couple. Lipa looked regal in a simple black cut-out dress with an updo and dangly earrings. Gavras matched her with a dapper suit and tie.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the couple have been romantically linked since February and were even spotted holding hands while leaving Saint Laurent's Paris Fashion Week show in March. Sources shared that Lipa and Gavras had been "quietly getting to know each other for months," following her break-up with Anwar Hadid. “Dua and Romain have been quietly getting to know each other for several months," another source told The Sun in February. "They have been enjoying spending time together. The pair met each other’s close circles over the festive period and have lots in common. Dua knows how important it is to find someone who understands her industry. She feels Romain totally gets it. They’re both really creative people."

Omar La Fraise (The King of Algiers)" Red Carpet - The 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Photo: Getty Images Europe
FRANCE-FILM-FESTIVAL-CANNES
Photo: AFP
FRANCE-FILM-FESTIVAL-CANNES
Photo: AFP
FRANCE-FILM-FESTIVAL-CANNES
Photo: AFP

Last year, we reported on several other rumors surrounding Dua's love life. In September 2022, she sparked dating rumors with former The Daily Show host Trevor Noah after the two were spotted out in New York City. However, the two never officially responded to the rumors and another source told Page Six that the dinner was friendly and took place after he appeared on her podcast At Your Service. "They haven't spoken since," the source added.

Dua was then linked to rapper Jack Harlow months later. His 2022 album Come Home the Kids Miss You featured a song entitled "Dua Lipa," in which he sings, "Dua Lipa/ I’m tryna do more with her than do a feature.” The rapper shared that he called Lipa on FaceTime to get her blessing before releasing the album in May and received a bit of an awkward response from her though she ultimately approved of the song.

