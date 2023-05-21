Dua Lipa & New Boyfriend Romain Gavras Make Red Carpet Debut

Dua Lipa made her red carpet debut with her new boyfriend at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. On Friday, May 19th, the pop star kept close to French director, Romain Gavras, as they posed on the carpet for their first public appearance as a couple. Lipa looked regal in a simple black cut-out dress with an updo and dangly earrings. Gavras matched her with a dapper suit and tie.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the couple have been romantically linked since February and were even spotted holding hands while leaving Saint Laurent's Paris Fashion Week show in March. Sources shared that Lipa and Gavras had been "quietly getting to know each other for months," following her break-up with Anwar Hadid. “Dua and Romain have been quietly getting to know each other for several months," another source told The Sun in February. "They have been enjoying spending time together. The pair met each other’s close circles over the festive period and have lots in common. Dua knows how important it is to find someone who understands her industry. She feels Romain totally gets it. They’re both really creative people."