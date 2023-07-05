Meghan Trainor Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Daryl Sabara

Trainor ended her exciting update by thanking the people who take care of her during her birth. "Thank you to all of the incredible doctors and nurses who took such great care of us❤️." Famous friends and fans flooded the post with congratulatory comments, including a sweet message from fellow new mom Paris Hilton. "Congratulations sis! So happy for you!🥰😍," she wrote. Other celebs who sent Trainor well wishes to Trainor and Barry included Mandy Moore, Gina Rodriguez, and Chrissy Metz.

Barry joins his older brother Riley, whom Trainor welcomed via C-section in February 2021. The singer also recently released her book Dear Future Mama, which has been described as "a TMI guide to pregnancy, birth, and new motherhood." While promoting the book, Trainor got real about her intense experience with pregnancy and opened up about the traumatic birth of her first child and how the intense experience left her with PTSD. "I couldn't go to sleep at night. I would be in tears and tell Daryl, 'I'm still on that table, dude. I'm trapped there. I can't remind myself I'm in bed and I'm safe at home,'" she said. "I had to learn how traumatic it was."