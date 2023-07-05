Texas Eatery Named The Best Barbecue Restaurant In The State

Summer is officially upon us and grilling season is surely sizzling! Various restaurants scattered across the state serve customers delicious bbq cooked to perfection for the days that you do not feel like firing up your own grill. These restaurants craft some of the best bbq dishes known to Texas, and locals cannot stop raving about the quality of the food. So, grab a side of mac 'n' cheese and coleslaw, and join us in discovering the best bbq restaurants across America.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best bbq in all of Texas is served at Franklin Barbecue. This one-stop bbq shop is located in Austin.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the best bbq in the entire state:

"As one of four areas that make up the barbecue belt, Texas prides itself on its ability to smoke meat. Most agree that the best Texan joint is Franklin Barbecue, with people gladly waiting hours to be served its luscious, sliced beef brisket with pickles, onions, barbecue sauce and white bread. Described by Anthony Bourdain as "the finest I’ve ever had,” nothing else on the menu (or in the state) quite compares."

