WATCH: Axl Rose Takes Tumble On Stage During Guns N' Roses Concert

Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose fell on stage during a show in London on Friday, June 30th, and fans captured the entire incident on video. According to Consequence of Sound, the 61-year-old singer slipped and fell to the ground before quickly rising again with microphone still in hand. Video footage shows Rose walking backwards across the stage before tumbling down. As he got up, he shared a laugh with a crowd of concerned concert goers and continued to perform.

After the song was finished, Rose joked with the audience about the fall stating, "I don’t want to jinx it, but hopefully I’ve got all the slip and sliding out of the way."