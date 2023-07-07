FIFTY FIFTY Brings K-pop To The 'Barbie' Soundtrack
By Rebekah Gonzalez
July 7, 2023
Gorgeous Gorgeous Gorgeous Girls assemble!
FIFTY FIFTY and Kaliii have teamed up for one of the newest singles from Barbie The Album, the star-studded soundtrack for Greta Gerwig's highly-anticipated Barbie movie. On Friday, July 7th, the girl group brought their K-pop perfection to the soundtrack with their feel-good song "Barbie Dreams" featuring a tight verse from "Area Codes" rapper Kaliii.
"When I close my eyes, it's a fantasy/ Perfect plastic life from a magazine/ Then when I wake up, it's reality/ I can have it all, live my Barbie dreams," they sing in the chorus. Later in the song, FIFTY FIFTY references the viral "gorgeous gorgeous girls" TikTok meme for the pre-chorus: "Gorgeous, gorgeous, gorgeous girls/ Flip phones dipped in diamonds and pearls/ Rhinеstone, rover, hot pink toaster/ Comе take a step into my world."
"Barbie Dreams" is the latest offering from Barbie The Album joining previously released singles "Speed Drive," by Charli XCX, "Barbie World" by Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice, "Angel" by PinkPantheress, "Watati" by Karol G and Aldo Ranks, and "Dance the Night" by Dua Lipa. Yesterday, July 6th, Billie Eilish also confirmed that she will be on the soundtrack with her song called "What Am I Made For?" In addition, Mark Ronson, who produced the soundtrack revealed to Time that there's still one more surprise artist to come. "One of the artists is obviously one of the f-cking greatest living artists around but also had a very personal, idiosyncratic tie to Barbie as well," he teased.
Barbie hits theaters on July 21st!