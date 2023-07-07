FIFTY FIFTY Brings K-pop To The 'Barbie' Soundtrack

Gorgeous Gorgeous Gorgeous Girls assemble!

FIFTY FIFTY and Kaliii have teamed up for one of the newest singles from Barbie The Album, the star-studded soundtrack for Greta Gerwig's highly-anticipated Barbie movie. On Friday, July 7th, the girl group brought their K-pop perfection to the soundtrack with their feel-good song "Barbie Dreams" featuring a tight verse from "Area Codes" rapper Kaliii.

"When I close my eyes, it's a fantasy/ Perfect plastic life from a magazine/ Then when I wake up, it's reality/ I can have it all, live my Barbie dreams," they sing in the chorus. Later in the song, FIFTY FIFTY references the viral "gorgeous gorgeous girls" TikTok meme for the pre-chorus: "Gorgeous, gorgeous, gorgeous girls/ Flip phones dipped in diamonds and pearls/ Rhinеstone, rover, hot pink toaster/ Comе take a step into my world."