Kate Middleton & Prince William Share Rare PDA At Charity Event

The last time Kate and Prince William showed off some PDA was almost exactly a year ago today and at the same event! In 2022, the Prince and Princess participated in the same charity polo match on July 6th. Similar to this year, William's team won and Kate congratulated him by giving him another kiss on the cheek.

We hardly ever see the royal couple embracing or kissing, even on the cheek. However, royal etiquette expert Myka Meier told People that there are no formal rules on royal couples showing affection in public, it's actually at their own discretion. "Senior members of the royal family would likely not be told how to interact or when they can or can not show PDA and would be trusted to use their better judgment as to when it's appropriate," Meier said. "The royals often adjust PDA to mirror the formality of the event they are attending. At a somber or more formal event, we are less likely to see PDA than at a casual event where it would be deemed more fitting."