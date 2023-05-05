Kate Middleton & Prince William Meet Fan On London Train In Viral TikTok

The awkward but sweet interaction was made even funnier as Francis had a go-pro strapped to his head. "Dude met the royal family with a go pro strapped to his face," one user commented. "THE LOOK IN THEIR FACES 😭 THEY PROLLY THINKING WHAT IS HE WEARING," wrote another. Some fans of Franics' account even started a running joke that Kate and Prince William were lucky to meet him. "You’re so kind to your fans Francis, they seemed a bit nervous to meet you though," one fan joked with another adding, "Can't believe Will and Kate got to meet royalty!!!"

