Kate Middleton & Prince William Meet Fan On London Train In Viral TikTok

By Rebekah Gonzalez

May 5, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Kate Middleton and Prince William had a run-in with a lucky fan on the train this week and it was all caught on camera for a viral TikTok. As the Prince and Princess of Wales prepared for this weekend's coronation of King Charles and Queen Camila, they hopped on London's Elizabeth Line to travel to the Dog & Duck Pub in Soho.

After running to make the train, TikTok user Francis Bourgeois happened to run into the Prince and Princess just as they were exiting the same train. "Bye-bye," Kate said as she moved to shake his hand, clearly thinking he had been on board the whole time. "Very nice to meet you," she added before Prince William came up to shake his hand as well.

@francis.bourgeois

The Elizabeth Line sprint at Tottenham Court Road is quite enjoyable once you get used to it! #trains

♬ original sound - Francis Bourgeois

The awkward but sweet interaction was made even funnier as Francis had a go-pro strapped to his head. "Dude met the royal family with a go pro strapped to his face," one user commented. "THE LOOK IN THEIR FACES 😭 THEY PROLLY THINKING WHAT IS HE WEARING," wrote another. Some fans of Franics' account even started a running joke that Kate and Prince William were lucky to meet him. "You’re so kind to your fans Francis, they seemed a bit nervous to meet you though," one fan joked with another adding, "Can't believe Will and Kate got to meet royalty!!!"

This weekend, Prince William and Kate will join the royal family for the first coronation since the late Queen Elizabeth II acceded to the throne in 1953. Find all the details about coronation weekend here!

