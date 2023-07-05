Josh Allen Finally Addresses Reported Tension Between Stefon Diggs, Bills

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has finally addressed the reported minicamp drama between the team and primary wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

Allen recently appeared on Barstool Sports' Bussin' With The Boys podcast and downplayed reports that Diggs was unhappy with the team, claiming "the media" blew the situation "out of proportion."

"I love him. That's my guy," Allen said of Diggs. "The media has blown this so far out of proportion. We are in rookie or minicamp. We're not playing a game for four months. He doesn't show up for one day. He's still there. Coach asked him to go home. They're in talks. They're trying to resolve some things. It wasn't anything major. And (the) media blew it up. They're still talking about it. Let it go. There's no reason to continue talking about it."