Josh Allen Finally Addresses Reported Tension Between Stefon Diggs, Bills
By Jason Hall
July 5, 2023
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has finally addressed the reported minicamp drama between the team and primary wide receiver Stefon Diggs.
Allen recently appeared on Barstool Sports' Bussin' With The Boys podcast and downplayed reports that Diggs was unhappy with the team, claiming "the media" blew the situation "out of proportion."
"I love him. That's my guy," Allen said of Diggs. "The media has blown this so far out of proportion. We are in rookie or minicamp. We're not playing a game for four months. He doesn't show up for one day. He's still there. Coach asked him to go home. They're in talks. They're trying to resolve some things. It wasn't anything major. And (the) media blew it up. They're still talking about it. Let it go. There's no reason to continue talking about it."
Last month, an NFL source described as being "close to the Bills' locker room" told the Boston Globe's Ben Volin that Diggs' absence from mandatory minicamp reportedly stemmed from his frustration over his "role in the offense" and "voice in play-calling." Volin acknowledged that Diggs appeared to be "visibly agitated at" Allen during Buffalo's 27-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional Round and stormed out of the locker room right after the game in January and the issue was still lingering during minicamp last week.
"The issues still hadn’t been resolved when the Bills reported for mandatory minicamp on Monday evening, as Diggs skipped Tuesday’s practice," Volin wrote.
Diggs was present at the team's minicamp practice on June 14 after his reported absence the previous day, ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg reported.
On June 13, Diggs' agent, Adisa Bakari, confirmed that the wide receiver arrived in Buffalo one day earlier, took his physical and met with McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane during that span, adding that he would "be there for the entirety of the minicamp," according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Bakari's confirmation came after McDermott had revealed that Diggs was the only player absent from the mandatory minicamp and said he was "very concerned" on at the time via Getzenberg.
Diggs is set to make $24.415 million in 2023, which includes a $22.745 million signing bonus as part of his restructured deal that was agreed upon in March, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.
"A mountain of dead cap means his contract isn't really tradeable from Buffalo's end. An unusual situation," Pelissero tweeted.
Diggs recorded 108 receptions for 1,429 yards and a career-best 11 touchdowns in 2022, having been selected to the Pro Bowl for the third consecutive year. The former Maryland standout was acquired by the Bills in a trade with the Minnesota Vikings in 2020 and set a single-season franchise record with 1,535 receiving yards which, along with 127 receptions, led all NFL players, during his first season in Buffalo.