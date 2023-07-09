Surprise Guest Joins Billy Joel On Stage For 'Bucket List Moment'
By Logan DeLoye
July 9, 2023
A special guest took the stage with Billy Joel at his concert in Hyde Park on Friday, and the crowd went wild. A very excited Joe Jonas was welcomed onto the stage just as "Piano Man" concluded. Joel introduced Jonas to the crowd and the two sang "Uptown Girl," to conclude the show. While Joel is probably used to inviting other artists on stage to perform with him at concerts, this was a "major bucket list" moment for Jonas. The "Waffle House" artist shared a video of himself preparing for the show.
"Just finished soundtrack and I'm going to be doing something very exciting today. Bucket list. Major bucket list," he said as he walked towards the stage.
“The sun is officially down or about to be down. I’m just walking to stage. My friend is on his last song, can you hear it? And I’m about to go and join him up there.” Jonas mentioned how amazing it was to perform on stage with an artist who has always been a big inspiration to him.
"This still feels unreal 🤯 Thank you to my friend @billyjoel for having me on stage to sing “Uptown Girl” with you tonight in Hyde Park. You’ve been a big inspiration to me and this was a bucket list moment. Life made." Joel's next tour stop will be at Madison Square Garden on July 24th.