Surprise Guest Joins Billy Joel On Stage For 'Bucket List Moment'

A special guest took the stage with Billy Joel at his concert in Hyde Park on Friday, and the crowd went wild. A very excited Joe Jonas was welcomed onto the stage just as "Piano Man" concluded. Joel introduced Jonas to the crowd and the two sang "Uptown Girl," to conclude the show. While Joel is probably used to inviting other artists on stage to perform with him at concerts, this was a "major bucket list" moment for Jonas. The "Waffle House" artist shared a video of himself preparing for the show.

"Just finished soundtrack and I'm going to be doing something very exciting today. Bucket list. Major bucket list," he said as he walked towards the stage.