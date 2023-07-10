Doomed OceanGate Titan's Poor Pre-Mission Trial Results Revealed

The "experimental" OceanGate Titan submersible was reported to have only reached the depth of the Titanic wreckage it was intended to observe during 14% of its trial attempts, according to a waiver obtained and reviewed by Insider.

The vessel, which imploded and killed all five passengers last month, was reported to have reached 3,800 meters "as few as 13" of the 90 attempted dives, according to a four-page liability waiver signed by a would-be passenger, which referred to the submersible as "experimental" three times.

Last week, documentary cameraman Brian Weed, who was present during a test dive, told Insider.com that CEO Stockton Rush gave a chilling comment regarding death prior to his own eventual demise when he and another colleague joined the billionaire aboard the submersible during a test dive in Puget Sound while working on Expedition Unknown for Discovery Channel in May 2021 when. Weed said he asked Rush what would happen if they had to surface due to an emergency and weren't near the vessel's mother ship.

"Well, there's four or five days of oxygen on board," Weed claims Rush told him. "And I said, 'What if they don't find you?' And he said, 'Well, you're dead anyway."

Rush was among five people killed after the Titan submersible imploded last month. A probe has been launched by the Titanic foundation into whether the billionaire misled French diver Paul-Henry Nargeloet about the safety of the submersible the New York Post reported last month.

RMS Titanic Inc. president Jessica Sanders described Rush as a "cavalier guy" after reviewing whether the organization should have allowed Nargeolet to board the submersible, which Rush claimed was "way safer than flying in a helicopter or even scuba diving" or "crossing the street" prior to his demise. The foundation is currently reviewing records related to the Titan submersible -- which was used during a mission to explore the wreckage of the Titanic -- and is now questioning whether Rush intentionally lied about its safety.

“We have now our own internal questions about the representations [OceanGate] made that we made the basis on giving PH the OK to go,” Sanders told the Post. “We’re going back and looking at that now ourselves internally, because there were representations not only made to us, but made to the court, that now we have to go back and verify because of these stories that are coming up that question them.”

The first photos of the wreckage from the OceanGate 'Titan' submersible were obtained and shared by TMZ on June 28.