Probe Launched Into Whether OceanGate CEO Misled Other Titan Victim Onboard

A probe has been launched by the Titanic foundation into whether OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush misled French diver Paul-Henry Nargeloet about the safety of the Titan submersible that imploded and killed both men, as well as three other passengers, earlier this month, the New York Post reports.

RMS Titanic Inc. president Jessica Sanders described Rush as a "cavalier guy" after reviewing whether the organization should have allowed Nargeolet to board the submersible, which Rush claimed was "way safer than flying in a helicopter or even scuba diving" or "crossing the street" prior to his demise. The foundation is currently reviewing records related to the Titan submersible -- which was used during a mission to explore the wreckage of the Titanic -- and is now questioning whether Rush intentionally lied about its safety.

“We have now our own internal questions about the representations [OceanGate] made that we made the basis on giving PH the OK to go,” Sanders told the Post. “We’re going back and looking at that now ourselves internally, because there were representations not only made to us, but made to the court, that now we have to go back and verify because of these stories that are coming up that question them.”

The first photos of the wreckage from the OceanGate 'Titan' submersible were obtained and shared by TMZ on Wednesday (June 28).