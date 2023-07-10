New Details On Leonard Fournette's Car Burning Up In Highway Incident
By Jason Hall
July 10, 2023
Free agent running back Leonard Fournette was reportedly racing a motorcyclist at high speeds when his car caught on fire on a Florida highway last month, according to a police report obtained by TMZ Sports on Monday (July 10).
A witness told police that Fournette was driving his Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat northbound on I-275 in Hillsborough County "at a high rate of speed" shortly after the incident took place on June 27. The witness also said "he observed the vehicle and [a] motorcycle to be racing and changing lanes," which he described as "racing" when the fire "then erupted from the bottom of" Fournette's car, according to the police report.
Fournette reportedly told officers that he had "been having problems with the vehicle as of late" in the police report. The running back was able to escape the incident without any injuries.
"Man it was one of those days today, but I would like thank God, my car caught on fire while I was driving, But I’am still blessed 🙏," Fournette wrote on Instagram on the day of the incident.
Fournette had posted a photo of himself sitting in the front seat of his Durango, which is reported to be valued at more than $90,000, just one month prior to the fire.
Fournette, a former No. 4 overall pick with the Jacksonville Jaguars, spent three seasons with the Buccaneers, which included recording 89 yards and a touchdown on 16 rushing attempts, as well as four receptions for 46 yards during Tampa Bay's win against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV during his first season with the franchise.
The New Orleans native led the Buccaneers with 668 yards and three touchdowns on 189 rushing attempts, while also recording 73 receptions for 523 yards and three touchdowns in 2022, but only started nine games, with rookie Rachaad White starting the other eight at running back.