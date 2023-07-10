New Details On Leonard Fournette's Car Burning Up In Highway Incident

Free agent running back Leonard Fournette was reportedly racing a motorcyclist at high speeds when his car caught on fire on a Florida highway last month, according to a police report obtained by TMZ Sports on Monday (July 10).

A witness told police that Fournette was driving his Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat northbound on I-275 in Hillsborough County "at a high rate of speed" shortly after the incident took place on June 27. The witness also said "he observed the vehicle and [a] motorcycle to be racing and changing lanes," which he described as "racing" when the fire "then erupted from the bottom of" Fournette's car, according to the police report.

Fournette reportedly told officers that he had "been having problems with the vehicle as of late" in the police report. The running back was able to escape the incident without any injuries.