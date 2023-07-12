Lil Nas X Shuts Down Norwegian Tunnel While Riding E-Scooter

Lil Nas X found himself in some lighthearted trouble while spending time in Norway. According to People, the rapper was one of four Americans who were stopped by Norwegian police after they rode electric scooters through a tunnel in Oslo. The city's police department even tweeted about it writing, "Four people on scooters have lost their way into the Fortress Tunnel. They have used large parts of the roadway, so the road traffic center has closed eastbound lanes until we can transport them out."

The "Montero" rapper's fans took to the comments to tell the police department, "Thank u for saving @LilNasX." Another fan added, "This is hysterical @LilNasX You shut down a whole highway in Oslo," with laughing emojis.

In another report written by the Associated Press, Lil Nas X and the other three "apologized," to the police and they "escorted them out" of the tunnel. At the time of the incident, the rapper took to his Instagram Story to share some photos from inside the tunnel and captioned it, "about to go to jail in Norway." In another photo, he posted with the police officers that escorted his group out and wrote, "nvm they f—k wit my music," per Rolling Stone.

Lil Nas X is currently in Norway as he prepares to headline the Slottsffell Festival tonight (July 12th) and tomorrow (July 13th). Other US performers on the bill include Machine Gun Kelly, 070 Shake, and Benson Boone.